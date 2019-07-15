PITTSBURGH - It will be another fantastic day for most of the area with plenty of sunshine, warm temperatures and low humidity.
Temperatures will push into the mid 80s this afternoon, but the muggy air will hold off until toinght.
Our weather will become a bit unsettled the next couple of days with numerous rounds of showers and storms possible through Wednesday.
While we're not expecting wide-spread severe weather at this time, any thunderstorm could bring very heavy rain and gusty winds.
