PITTSBURGH - Damp, cool weather will make it seem more like late March than mid-May outside, as a slow moving system eases through the area.
Temperatures will average 10 to 15 degrees below normal through Tuesday, before gradually rebounding into the upper 60s by mid week.
You'll need the umbrella from time to time again Tuesday, as pop-up showers develop in the unsettled weather pattern.
While it won't rain all day, wet weather will disrupt your plans.
You can give the the umbrella a brief break early Wednesday, but keep it handy as another system bringing showers will not be far behind.
