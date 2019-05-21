PITTSBURGH - Give the AC and the fans a break Tuesday, as cooler and less humid air settles in.
Temperatures will be about 15 to 20 degrees cooler than the weekend.
You may need a light jacket as you head out early, as low temperatures start out in the 40s, and afternoon temperatures will only make it into the upper 60s.
The cool, comfortable weather won't last though, as another shot of summerlike heat and humidity heads our way later this week.
As the warmer air returns Wednesday, it could trigger a shower or storm.
