    PITTSBURGH - Rain is expected into the first part of Sunday morning.

    There is a chance of a few snowflakes mixing in north of I-80 early in the morning.

    It will be dry the second half of Sunday with gradual clearing in the afternoon and highs in the mid-50s.

    Sunday evening will be dry and turn cooler overnight.

    An unsettled weather pattern sets up for the next workweek with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

