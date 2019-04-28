PITTSBURGH - Rain is expected into the first part of Sunday morning.
There is a chance of a few snowflakes mixing in north of I-80 early in the morning.
Related Headlines
It will be dry the second half of Sunday with gradual clearing in the afternoon and highs in the mid-50s.
Sunday evening will be dry and turn cooler overnight.
If you want to receive ALERTS about weather, please download our WPXI News App.
An unsettled weather pattern sets up for the next workweek with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}