    PITTSBURGH - Cooler temperatures will have you grabbing a light jacket early Wednesday, with springlike temperatures to end the day.

    Low temperatures will dip into the low to mid 40s early Wednesday morning, and high temperatures will rebound into the mid 60s. 

    You'll need the sunglasses during the day too, as clouds fade through the afternoon.

    The break in the wet weather pattern will be short though, with late April showers returning Thursday. 

