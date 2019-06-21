PITTSBURGH - A flood warning is in effect for west central Butler County until 2:30 p.m. Friday.
A flood warning has also been issued for the Clarion River at Cooksburg in Clarion County until Friday evening.
Related Headlines
Still, enjoy the sunshine because Friday afternoon will bring highs in the 70s and breezy northwest winds.
This will be our first completely dry weekend in Pittsburgh since early February.
If you want to receive ALERTS about weather, download our Severe Weather Team 11 App.
We’ll have highs in the upper 70s on Saturday with lighter winds. Sunday will bring a mostly sunny sky with highs in the low to mid-80s.
Rain chances will return by Monday of next week.
Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 and the Severe Weather Team 11 app as we help you stay informed and alert of impending storms and flooding.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}