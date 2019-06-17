A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for the entire area Monday afternoon through early Wednesday morning.
WEATHER ALERThttps://t.co/lSp0ak76Zu | https://t.co/0eoOIwonGn | https://t.co/JfLIUzdoHw | https://t.co/EX61VLA8J5 pic.twitter.com/Se9tvSCjyg— WPXI Severe Weather (@WPXIWeather) June 17, 2019
Related Headlines
Expect a wet week ahead, with several rounds of rain and storms.
Heavy rain for the early part of Monday's morning commute slowly pulled out of the area by mid-morning.
If you want to receive ALERTS about weather, download our Severe Weather Team 11 App.
Showers and thunderstorms will fire back up again in the afternoon and evening, with several areas of heavy rain possible.
Flooding will be a concern through the week, with repeated rounds of rain as a stationary front meanders back and forth across the area through Thursday.
RELATED: Recreational boaters advisory in effect on Pittsburgh rivers
Some areas will see as much as five inches of rain through the end of the week.
Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 for updates and alerts on air, online and all of our streaming apps.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}