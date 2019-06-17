  • Flash Flood Watch to go into effect as heavy rain moves through

    Updated:

    A Flood Warning is in effect for parts of Allegheny and Washington counties.

    A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for the entire area Monday afternoon through early Wednesday morning.

    Expect a wet week ahead with several rounds of rain and storms.

    Heavy rain for the early part of the morning commute will slowly pull out of the area by mid-morning.

    Watch for high water or flooded areas in low-lying and flood-prone regions for your morning drive.  

    Do not cross any barricades and do not attempt to pass through flooded roads.

    Showers and thunderstorms will fire back up again in the afternoon and evening with several areas of heavy rain possible.  

    Flooding will be a concern through the week with repeated rounds of rain as a stationary front meanders back and forth across the area through Thursday.  

    Some areas will see as much as five inches of rain through the end of the week.

