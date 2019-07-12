PITTSBURGH - Patchy fog could slow the Friday morning commute, especially in areas hit hard with heavy rain. Fog will lift out by mid morning, leaving a mix of sunshine and clouds.
Humidity levels will also drop-making it feel more comfortable, as high temperatures top out around 80º.
Enjoy an outdoor dinner Friday night, and make plans to hit the park or the bike trails Saturday-with plenty of sunshine and pleasant temperatures.
An isolated shower or storm could dampen your plans Sunday.
