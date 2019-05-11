PITTSBURGH - Dry but cool as you head out early Saturday. Kids will need a jacket for early soccer or baseball games, as temperatures start out in the mid 40s.
Highs will rebound into the mid 60s, so it will comfortable for a bike ride, outdoor projects, or planting flowers for mom.
Wet weather returns early Sunday, mainly in the early part of the day.
Severe Weather Team 11 has been tracking this system for several days, and we'll be updating the forecast to let you know when there could be some breaks in the rain so you try to get some pictures outdoors with mom. It will be another chilly day though so make sure she brings a sweater!
