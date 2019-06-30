PITTSBURGH - After a cool front clears the region on Sunday, the wind will be from the northwest just for a short period of time and that will turn down the humidity briefly.
Heat and humidity will return for the balance of next week - including showers and storms at times with heavy downpours, damaging wind, hail, thunder and lightning.
Check back often with Severe Weather Center 11 for updates as this summer weather pattern develops and changes heading toward Independence Day.
