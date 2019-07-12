PITTSBURGH - It's a beautiful afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds and less humid conditions.
Temperatures will climb to near 80 and fall to near 60 overnight into Saturday morning. There will be some areas of fog which could be dense in spots if you're out driving early Saturday morning.
Saturday afternoon will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-80s. A cold front will move in from the north late Saturday night into Sunday, bringing a chance for a few showers or rumbles of thunder.
Overall, the weekend will be nice and warm.
If you want to receive ALERTS about weather, download our Severe Weather Team 11 App.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}