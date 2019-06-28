  • Rain moves out Thursday evening after volatile afternoon

    PITTSBURGH - The summer heat rolls on today with highs in the upper 80s. It will be very humid out too, so plan on heat index values close to 90 degrees. 

    There will be a chance for showers and storms this afternoon. Any storm will be capable of heavy downpours, hail and gusty winds. 

    We will hit rinse and repeat for Friday. It will be another hot and humid day with a chance for an afternoon shower or storm. 

