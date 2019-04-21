  • Rain moving out, temperatures remain cooler than average

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Cooler air for Easter Sunday with mostly cloudy conditions and a chance for a few rain showers early in the morning.

    Rain chances will begin to diminishing later in the day, highs will reach the mid to upper 50s.

    Related Headlines

    Above average temperatures return for the start of the next work week.

    If you want to receive ALERTS about weather, please download our WPXI News App. 

    Severe Weather Team 11
         		 Stephen Cropper
         		 Scott Harbaugh
     
    Kevin Benson
         		 Danielle Dozier
         		 Click to Download
     
     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories