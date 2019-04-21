PITTSBURGH - Cooler air for Easter Sunday with mostly cloudy conditions and a chance for a few rain showers early in the morning.
Rain chances will begin to diminishing later in the day, highs will reach the mid to upper 50s.
Above average temperatures return for the start of the next work week.
