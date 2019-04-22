PITTSBURGH - Tuesday will be warm and breezy with increasing clouds.
Thunderstorms will develop in the afternoon and evening, and some of the storms will bring locally heavy rainfall.
Related Headlines
If you want to receive ALERTS about weather, please download our WPXI News App.
High temperatures Tuesday will reach the mid-70s.
Dry weather is expected Wednesday and Thursday.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}