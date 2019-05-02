PITTSBURGH - Pop up showers and storms could leave you scrambling for cover the next few days, and a few of the storms could be strong to severe.
An early summer weather pattern has set up across the area-and the warm temperatures could help fuel heavy downpours, lightning and strong winds.
While widespread severe weather is not expected, pinning down when and where storms are possible is difficult with this system-so have the umbrella handy and be prepared to take cover.
Thursday will bring showers and storms, especially in the afternoon and evening. Any storm that develops will once again be capable of damaging wind gusts, hail and locally heavy rainfall. Highs on Thursday will reach the mid-70s.
