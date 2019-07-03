  • Storms continue and could lead to fog for the morning commute

    PITTSBURGH - You'll need your sunglasses and sunscreen through Tuesday afternoon.

    Showers and thunderstorms will develop during the mid-to-late afternoon. Any storm that develops will be capable of damaging wind gusts, hail and torrential rainfall.

    Keep an eye to the sky and make sure you have a way to get warnings should one be issued. Lightning is always a threat in storms.

    Aside from the storm threat, it will be hot and humid, with high temperatures in the upper 80s and heat index values in the low 90s.

    Another round of showers and storms will move in late Tuesday night into Wednesday. Low temperatures will be near 70 degrees.

