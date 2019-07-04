PITTSBURGH - Summer-like weather will bring more showers and storms again Thursday, with locally heavy rain and gusty winds possible.
Thunderstorms will be scattered, and there will be many dry hours- but because storms will be slow moving they could soak your outdoor plans.
The risk of localized flooding is high in areas that have seen heavy rain over the past few days, so watch for quickly changing road conditions-especially in poor drainage areas.
The chance for showers and storms will be the highest during the afternoon and evening Thursday, so check back often Severe Weather Team 11 as we track wet weather that could disrupt your Fireworks shows in the area.
