PITTSBURGH - It will be a cold start to the weekend before sunshine takes over!
High pressure will build in for a nice and quiet weekend. The high temperatures on Saturday will make it to the upper 30s.
Sunday will be warmer with highs reaching near 50 degrees. More clouds begin to build Sunday and winds pick up ahead of the next weather maker for the start of the work week.
Periods of rain are expected Monday with highs reaching the low 50s. Temperatures then tumble Tuesday with rain to start and some snow mixing in. This system ushers in an arctic blast for the mid-week.
