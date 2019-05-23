PITTSBURGH - Severe Weather Team 11 is tracking the threat for strong to severe storms Thursday.
Showers and a few storms are expected to develop before lunch, with a greater threat for damaging winds, hail, heavy downpours and lightning through the afternoon and evening.
Related Headlines
The ingredients for isolated tornadoes could also come together for parts of the area, as well.
If you want to receive ALERTS about severe weather in your community, download our FREE Severe Weather Team 11 App.
The timing of a cold front will play a big role in determining when and where severe weather is most likely, so plan now for possible watches and warnings to be issued.
As a reminder a watch means conditions are right for severe weather.
A warning means severe weather is happening and it's time to take shelter in a safe place.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}