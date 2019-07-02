PITTSBURGH - Time to keep an eye to the sky for the next several days as unsettled summer weather will be with us right through the weekend.
Tuesday will bring a chance for showers and thunderstorms, especially during the afternoon and evening. Any storm that pops up with the heating of the day may be strong to severe, with damaging wind gusts and hail as the threats. Heavy rainfall and lightning will also accompany the strongest storms.
A broken line of showers and storms also looks to move through late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning from north to south.
While storm chances will last through the week, there will be some dry time to get outside. Remember: "If thunder roars, head indoors."
