  • Unsettled weather lasts through the week

    PITTSBURGH - Unsettled weather sticks around through the week, with off and on showers, and storms in the forecast each day.

    Another severe weather threat is possible Wednesday, bringing heavy downpours, lightning and damaging winds. 

    Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 for updated timing and track of the rain and storms throughout the week.

