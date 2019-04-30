PITTSBURGH - Unsettled weather sticks around through the week, with off and on showers, and storms in the forecast each day.
If you want to receive ALERTS about weather, please download our WPXI News App.
Related Headlines
Another severe weather threat is possible Wednesday, bringing heavy downpours, lightning and damaging winds.
Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 for updated timing and track of the rain and storms throughout the week.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}