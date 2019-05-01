PITTSBURGH - It will feel more like mid-June Wednesday as warm air from the south pushes high temperatures near 80 degrees.
Most of the day will be dry, but showers and storms could develop late day with some storms creating brief heavy downpours and damaging winds.
A bigger threat for strong to severe storms moves in Thursday, especially after lunch through the evening.
Our team of meteorologists has been tracking this system for several days, and we are watching closely to see when and where the ingredients for damaging winds, frequent lightning and heavy downpours could set up.
Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 for updated timing of the rain and storms throughout the week.
