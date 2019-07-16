PITTSBURGH - Take the sunglasses and an umbrella as you head out the door Tuesday.
It will be a warm and muggy day with a pop up shower or storm during the afternoon and evening.
Most areas will not see rain Tuesday, but any thunderstorm that does fire up will bring brief heavy rain and gusty winds.
If you want to receive ALERTS about weather, download our Severe Weather Team 11 App.
A better chance for widespread wet weather develops Wednesday, as the remnants of "Barry" cross our area.
Rainfall rates could be high enough to cause localized flooding in poor drainage areas. Some of the storms could be strong with damaging winds.
Later this week, the heat will make weather headlines, as heat index readings climb near or top the century mark Friday and Saturday.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}