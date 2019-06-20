0 Pittsburgh will continue to be a home for refugees and immigrants, mayor says after terror arrest

PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh has always been a welcoming city.

When asked to help Syrian refugees fleeing the war in their home country, Mayor Bill Peduto didn't hesitate and said yes.

From October 2015 to October 2016, 139 Syrian refugees came to Allegheny, Beaver and Washington counties as part of the Pennsylvania Refugee resettlement program.

Refugees are in face screened by the FBI, Homeland Security and the National Counter Terrorism Center using iris scans, fingerprints and medical exams. Their biometric information is checked against federal and international databases.

Mustafa Alowemer arrived in 2016 as a refugee and would have had to undergo screening.

"Worst case scenario we have someone, 21 years old, in our community that has that much hatred who wants to kill people," said Wasi Mohamed, a local Muslim activist.

After learning of Alowemer's arrest we reached out to the Mayor's office.

In a statement, Peduto reaffirmed his commitment to welcoming refugees and immigrants, and opposing hate:

“On behalf of the citizens of Pittsburgh I want to thank the U.S. Attorney’s office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation for their arrest today, and the daily investigative work they and the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police do to protect us from acts of terrorism and hate.

Today’s events are especially alarming due to the suspect’s alleged target of yet another place of worship in our city, like the Tree of Life synagogue, which should be peaceful places of refuge and reflection that are free of threats of violence.

Pittsburgh has historically been a home for refugees and immigrants and will continue to be one. In debates over the refugee crisis the past several years, as people from around the world have sought to flee violence and misery and seek better lives for their families in the United States, I have always been consistent in our message: we welcome all refugees and immigrants, and we oppose hate against anyone in any form, and we also cooperate with law enforcement whenever legitimate and dangerous crimes are threatening us.

Today, unfortunately, those threats come from everywhere. The record shows most terrorists attacking the United States are domestic, such as the man who murdered 11 Tree of Life worshippers in October. The City of Pittsburgh will continue to welcome newcomers to our city and nation, while diligently working with federal law enforcement and others to keep us safe, and to eradicate all attempts to threaten and terrify us.”

"Obviously, the coalitions we've been building since the Tree of Life just has to help us to keep our work going. Like, we have to keep doing this. We have to keep making sure that our community doesn't produce these people," Mohamed said.

