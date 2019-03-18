Pittsburgh woman participating in run from DC to NYC to raise awareness for Down syndrome

PITTSBURGH - A Pittsburgh woman will be participating in a run from Washington, D.C., to New York City to raise awareness for Down syndrome in honor of World Down Syndrome Day on Thursday.
Gina Mannion will be representing the National Down Syndrome Society along with 18 other runners.
The three-day, 250-mile run is to raise awareness, acceptance and funds for the Down syndrome community.
The run starts Tuesday at 6 a.m. at the U.S. Capitol and ends at the United Nations headquarters in New York City on Thursday. The runners will run through Washington D.C., Baltimore, Wilmington, Delaware, Philadelphia, Princeton, New Jersey and New York.
Mannion said she is running in honor of her oldest child, Maeve, 12, who has Down syndrome.
If you would like to support Mannion's fundraising efforts, click here.
TRENDING NOW:
- Big baby: New York woman gives birth to 15-pound girl
- Jelly Belly creator releases line of CBD-infused jelly beans
- Arrest made in threat against Bethel Park High School
- VIDEO: Daily low-dose aspirin for heart attack or stroke no longer recommended for older adults
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}