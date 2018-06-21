PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium will reveal the gender of their Canadian lynx kittens born at the zoo last month.
The kittens are getting their first veterinary exam Thursday to determine if they are growing and developing normally. That is when the veterinarian will determine the gender of the kittens.
Zoo officials tell Channel 11 the kittens' ears and their blue eyes are now open. Their eye color is expected to change to a brownish hazel color as they get older. Their light gray fur will also get darker and will add black markings that will let them blend into their surroundings.
The kittens are very active and venture outside the nesting box often. Mom Chayne keeps a close eye on the kittens. They are starting to meow, but the sound is so soft that only mom can hear it.
Mom and her kittens will remain in the back until they are ready to go to the outside yard.
