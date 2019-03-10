PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium will be closed Monday due to a power outage.
At this time, it's unclear what caused the outage.
Channel 11 is working to learn how long repairs will take and what this means for the animals and exhibits.
TRENDING NOW:
- Reports: Antonio Brown traded to Raiders, will become highest paid receiver in league
- Worker reportedly severs hand at amusement park
- Tunnels, ammunition batteries, buildings found under Alcatraz
- VIDEO: Drug you probably already have could help cancer patients live longer
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}