PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium is offering free admission for grandparents to celebrate Grandparents Day.
All grandparents will receive free admission and a complimentary ride-all-day UPMC Tram bracelet.
They will also receive a free coffee or tea when they're with their grandchildren.
