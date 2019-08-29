  • Pittsburgh Zoo offering free admission for grandparents on Grandparents Day

    PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium is offering free admission for grandparents to celebrate Grandparents Day.

    All grandparents will receive free admission and a complimentary ride-all-day UPMC Tram bracelet.

    They will also receive a free coffee or tea when they're with their grandchildren. 

