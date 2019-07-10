PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium officials announced Wednesday the passing of their 10-year-old African lion, Razi.
Zoo officials said Razi suffered a grand mal seizure Sunday, fell in his exhibit and fractured his jaw. Razi has suffered from idiopathic epilepsy for the past 6 ½ years. Zoo staff determined it was not in his best interest to perform surgery and that he could not maintain a good quality of life because of his increased seizure rate.
“It is a sad day for all of us,” Pittsburgh Zoo President and CEO, Dr. Barbara Baker said. “Our animals are like members of our family, and losing a family member is tough. Razi was a magnificent animal and will also be missed by our visitors, who developed a bond with him and his brother, Ajani.”
Razi was first diagnosed with idiopathic epilepsy after experiencing a seizure in the spring of 2013. It is a very rare condition in lions.
Razi was placed on anti-seizure medications, which kept his seizures at a controlled level without leading to secondary liver changes, which can be a side effect of the treatment.
Razi came to the zoo with Ajani in 2012. They had been together over the years and had a special bond. Keepers are keeping a close eye on Ajani.
