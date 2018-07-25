Pittsburgh zoo to introduce 6 baby beavers

Talk about teething issues.
The Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium will introduce six baby North American beavers – known as “kits” – to the public on Thursday.
The kits, recently born to mother Alice and father Patch, will be named in conjunction with Busy Beaver Building Centers, which sponsors the beaver exhibit at the zoo. The names were chosen online from a list created by Busy Beaver employees.
TRENDING NOW:
- 2 bodies found in home; investigators seen wearing hazmat suits
- Kraft Heinz Issues Taco Bell Cheese Dip Recall Due to Botulism Concerns
- 1 person shot outside bar near PPG Paints Arena during concert
- Severe Weather Team 11 Interactive Radar
- RAW VIDEO: Two bodies found in Ambridge home
Beaver kits are well-developed – their eyes open right away, and they have teeth and a full coat of waterproof fur. In fact, they can begin swimming the day they’re born.
The zoo will also give the kits their first exam.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}