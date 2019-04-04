PITTSBURGH - Susie Melnick knew all the facts of smart phone addiction and the negative effects of too much screen time. She understood the importance of being present in the moment. Yet, she was still having trouble finding a way to disconnect from her phone.
She’s a mother of four young children. Her husband travels for work. Her mother and siblings lives out of state. And Melnick felt the constant nagging that if she turned off her phone or left it behind she would be unreachable in case of emergency.
Related Headlines
Read more in the Pittsburgh Business Times.
“All of that complied made me realize that there has to be a solution,” said Melnick.
Pittsburgh-native Melnick created a smart phone app called Status Now, which launched about two weeks ago, to be that solution.
TRENDING NOW:
- 1 dead after car clips porch, crashes into side of home
- Boy found in Kentucky says he's Illinois child missing since 2011, police say
- National Burrito Day 2019: 7 places to get freebies, cheap eats
- VIDEO: Bill introduced to fight ‘pink tax’ on women
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Pittsburgh Business Times
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}