    PITTSBURGH - Susie Melnick knew all the facts of smart phone addiction and the negative effects of too much screen time. She understood the importance of being present in the moment. Yet, she was still having trouble finding a way to disconnect from her phone.

    She’s a mother of four young children. Her husband travels for work. Her mother and siblings lives out of state. And Melnick felt the constant nagging that if she turned off her phone or left it behind she would be unreachable in case of emergency.

    “All of that complied made me realize that there has to be a solution,” said Melnick.

    Pittsburgh-native Melnick created a smart phone app called Status Now, which launched about two weeks ago, to be that solution.

