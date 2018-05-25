  • Pittsburgh's City-County Building stocked with naloxone

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh city officials are stocking the City-County building with overdose-reversing drug naloxone. 

    A spokesperson for the Mayor’s office told our news exchange partners at TribLIVE, the drug used to counteract the effects of drug overdoses is being stored in defibrillator stations in the building. 

    Building security guards have been trained on how to use the drug in the form of a nasal spray. 

    The city plans to offer employees training on the use of naloxone. 

