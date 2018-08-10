BEAVER FALLS, Pa. - A pizza delivery driver was stabbed during an attempted robbery in Beaver County, then shot and killed the suspect late Thursday.
It happened just before midnight along Second Avenue in Beaver Falls, police said.
Investigators told WPXI news reporter Liz Kilmer the pizza delivery driver was walking back to his car after making a delivery when he was approached by the suspect and was attacked and stabbed.
Police said the delivery driver then grabbed a gun from inside his car and shot the suspect. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver was taken to the hospital with a stab wound to the arm. His injuries are serious but he's in stable condition.
Investigators have not released the name of the person who was killed.
The delivery of the pizza was not connected to the robbery, police said.
It is too early to say if the driver could face charges, but the shooting appears to be in self-defense, police said.
