PITTSBURGH - The Hunt Armory may soon become an ice rink.
The project just got a $1 million grant from the state.
The plan is to open the rink for public skating, according to our news partners at TribLIVE.com.
It would also be used for local high school and college teams, like the University of Pittsburgh.
The Pittsburgh Penguins have agreed to run the facility and are looking for funding from the National Hockey League.
City leaders say the project is still short several million dollars.
