  • 911th Airlift Wing plans low-level flying above Pittsburgh for Memorial Day

    PITTSBURGH - It's a bird? It's a Josh Bell homerun? Nope, it's the 911th Airlift Wing flying low for Memorial Day.

    The wing told Channel 11 said they will be flying the C-17 Globemaster III over several local communities for the holiday weekend. 

    The plane that will be flown, according to officials, is must larger than the previous aircraft, the C-130 Hercules.

    Officials said the flyovers will take place on Monday between 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

     

