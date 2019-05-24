PITTSBURGH - It's a bird? It's a Josh Bell homerun? Nope, it's the 911th Airlift Wing flying low for Memorial Day.
The wing told Channel 11 said they will be flying the C-17 Globemaster III over several local communities for the holiday weekend.
The plane that will be flown, according to officials, is must larger than the previous aircraft, the C-130 Hercules.
Officials said the flyovers will take place on Monday between 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.
