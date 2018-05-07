  • Planned demolition concerns nearby communities

    Updated:

    NEVILLE TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A Tuesday demolition project on Neville Island could affect nearby neighborhoods.

    Allegheny County inspectors will be monitoring the air to see if there are any risks to the public.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Planned demolition concerns nearby communities

  • Headline Goes Here

    Worker pinned between cars at White Oak car wash

  • Headline Goes Here

    Sheriff's deputy charged with DUI, won't be put on leave

  • Headline Goes Here

    Employment scams on the rise

  • Headline Goes Here

    Which stars are 'Running Wild With Bear Grylls' this season?