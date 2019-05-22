  • Planning Commission approves demolition of old Playhouse

    PITTSBURGH - One old building is approved to come down and another to go up.

    In a short agenda, the Pittsburgh Planning Commission voted to approve Point Park University’s plan to demolish the former Pittsburgh Playhouse in Oakland on Craft Avenue, a neighborhood institution that has been replaced by the university’s new facility downtown.

    For the next agenda item, the commission voted unanimously to approve the plan by Bridgeville-based RDC Inc. and Orangestar Properties to build its District 15 Beta project at 15th and Smallman Streets in the Strip District.

    Read more in the Pittsburgh Business Times. 

