BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. - Mount Airy Casino Resort announced Monday plans to bring a mini-casino to Beaver County.
The casino will be located off Interstate 376 and the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Beaver County, less than 20 minutes from Cranberry, Sewickley and the Ohio state line.
According to a news release, plans are to break ground for Mount Airy Pittsburgh at the end of the year. More than 100 acres of land were purchased.
The casino -- with an anticipated grand opening in late 2019 -- is expected to have 750 slot machines, 30 table games and a high limit area.
Other amenities will include a food court, buffet, sports bar and center bar. Further developments during phase II include a full-service resort hotel, convention center, fine dining restaurant, pool, spa and salon and other destination-focused amenities.
The casino will bring upwards of 700 jobs, Lisa DeNaples, owner and managing trustee of Mount Airy Casino Resort in the Poconos, said.
Mount Airy Casino Resort won an auction bid in February for a Category 4 casino license.
