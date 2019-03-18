  • Plans for Ross Park Mall redevelopment could be approved Monday night

    Updated:

    ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Developers are trying again to turn the former Sears at Ross Park Mall into an entertainment complex with a movie theater, a fitness center and new shops.

    The proposal hit a snag last month after Ross Township commissioners voiced safety concerns.

    The Simon Property Group is expected to resubmit its plans for the mall on Monday night, where a vote is also expected.

    We're at the meeting finding out if the plans will move forward or not, for Channel 11 News at 11 p.m.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories