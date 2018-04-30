  • Plea deal reached in fatal 2016 Homewood arson

    Latoya Lyerly took a plea deal on Monday in the 2016 fire that killed three people in Pittsburgh's Homewood neighborhood.

    She faces 18-36 years in prison.

    A Homewood woman accused of setting a 2016 fire that killed three people in Pittsburgh's Homewood is due in court on Monday.

    Latoya Lyerly told police she heard voices telling her to burn down the house.

    Plea deal reached in fatal 2016 Homewood arson

    Developer wants to relocate peregrine falcons from Pittsburgh building

    Flames spread to 3 homes, send woman jumping to safety; arson suspected

    $400,000 Cash 5 jackpot ticket sold in Allegheny County

    Parkway North construction a hassle now, but needed in long run