Plea deal reached in Westmoreland Co. beating case that left man paralyzed

JEANETTE, Pa. - A plea deal was reached on Tuesday in a Westmoreland County beating case that left a man paralyzed.
The deal allowed Robert Pasparage Jr., 25, and Raymond Horne, 27, to each plead guilty to one count of aggravated assault in connection with the beating.
The beating happened in Jeannette on Father's Day in 2012 when Philip McKenzie was trying to visit his baby daughter.
Pasparage, the girl's uncle, and another man, Sinclair, attacked McKenzie when he tried to see his daughter.
Sinclair pleaded guilty back in January.
The plea deal reportedly came after McKenzie saw his daughter for the first time since the beating last week. Prosecutors are hopeful the relationship will continue.
Pasparage and Horne were sentenced to five years of intensive probation and one year of house arrest.
