Police: School bus crashes into wall; no students aboard

The accident in Plum occurred early Thursday. The bus apparently went around a bend too fast, slid off the road and then ran into a wall.
One person aboard the bus suffered a minor injury, though it wasn't immediately clear if that person was the driver.
Further information about the crash was not disclosed. Authorities say it remains under investigation.
