  • Police: School bus crashes into wall; no students aboard

    Updated:
    PLUM, Pa. (AP) - Authorities say a school bus with no students aboard has crashed in western Pennsylvania.

    The accident in Plum occurred early Thursday. The bus apparently went around a bend too fast, slid off the road and then ran into a wall.

    One person aboard the bus suffered a minor injury, though it wasn't immediately clear if that person was the driver.

    Further information about the crash was not disclosed. Authorities say it remains under investigation.

    If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App.  You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories