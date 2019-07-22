PLUM, Pa. - Crews had to rescue people from high waters in Plum.
The water was so high on Kirk Road that rescuers had to use boats to get to everyone.
People inside were eventually allowed to go back home.
Also in Plum, trees fell onto Universal Road and cars appeared to be damaged.
In Penn Hills, flooding pushed cars around the parking lot of the Meadows Apartments.
The water was so strong it also knocked down the fence and pushed it through the parking lot.
Wow! This fencing was resting near the creek.... Flood waters were so strong they spilled over, knocked down the fence and pushed it through the parking lot here in Penn Hills. @WPXI WATCH Channel 11 from 4:30-7 a.m. pic.twitter.com/t3giuXRrrj— Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) July 22, 2019
