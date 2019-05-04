  • Flames seen coming from roof of home in Plum

    Updated:

    PLUM, Pa. - Crews are battling a house fire in Plum.

    Flames are seen coming from the roof of a home on Unity Center Road.

    Channel 11's Michele Newell is heading to the scene working to learn more. She'll have a live report on 11 at 11. 

