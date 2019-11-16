PLUM, Pa. - A man crashed through a fence and into a swimming pool in Plum Borough in August and died, police said. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office determined that the man drowned.
William Gibson, 49, of Penn Hills, lost control of his car went into the pool along Carrie Ann at Repp Road just before 8 a.m. on Aug. 21.
Police officers and fire crews jumped into the pool and pulled Gibson from the water.
