Plum roadway collapses due to landslide below

PLUM, Pa. - A road in Plum collapsed because of a landslide below.
No houses were affected because the slide was isolated, but a section of Boda Road is closed until mid-July so that crews can stabilize the road and hillside.
This is going to be a headache for drivers because Boda Road is a heavily traveled shortcut between Penn Hills, Plum and New Kensington.
WPXI news reporter Renee Wallace is asking folks who live in the area how they plan to get around the closure for Channel 11 News beginning at 5 p.m.
