  • Plum roadway collapses due to landslide below

    Updated:

    PLUM, Pa. - A road in Plum collapsed because of a landslide below. 

    No houses were affected because the slide was isolated, but a section of Boda Road is closed until mid-July so that crews can stabilize the road and hillside.

    Related Headlines

    This is going to be a headache for drivers because Boda Road is a heavily traveled shortcut between Penn Hills, Plum and New Kensington.

    WPXI news reporter Renee Wallace is asking folks who live in the area how they plan to get around the closure for Channel 11 News beginning at 5 p.m. 

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Plum roadway collapses due to landslide below

  • Headline Goes Here

    Penn Hills Planning Commission nixes plans for church

  • Headline Goes Here

    Investigators asking for help in unsolved McKees Rocks homicide

  • Headline Goes Here

    Fire forces residents from Pittsburgh home

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police: Taxi driver pulled gun on passenger, held him against his will