PLUM, Pa. - The Plum School District is considering whether to put armed guards in schools.
The district wants to hire a supervisor before the first day of school in August to help with the screening process, the superintendent told our news exchange partners at TribLIVE.
Under the plan, five guards would be hired to patrol every building.
The district would have to vote on a resolution to create the department and submit a petition to the Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas for approval, TribLIVE reported.
The school board will vote on the proposal in two weeks.
The district currently has two unarmed guards and a resource officer.
