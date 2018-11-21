Plum teachers vote unanimously to authorize a strike if needed

PLUM, pa. - The members of the Plum Borough Education Association voted unanimously Tuesday to give their negotiating team the option to call for a strike.
“Our community lost 30 teachers this year. Classrooms are overcrowded and full-day kindergarten is gone," PBEA President David Gray said regarding the reasoning for the vote.
He also mentioned the dissatisfaction with the district's spending.
Teachers must give a 48-hour notice before engaging in a strike under state law.
The PBEA and the school board have been bargaining since January. The contract expired June 30.
