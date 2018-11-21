  • Plum teachers vote unanimously to authorize a strike if needed

    PLUM, pa. - The members of the Plum Borough Education Association voted unanimously Tuesday to give their negotiating team the option to call for a strike.

    “Our community lost 30 teachers this year. Classrooms are overcrowded and full-day kindergarten is gone," PBEA President David Gray said regarding the reasoning for the vote. 

    He also mentioned the dissatisfaction with the district's spending. 

    Teachers must give a 48-hour notice before engaging in a strike under state law. 

    The PBEA and the school board have been bargaining since January. The contract expired June 30. 

