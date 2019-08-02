  • Toddler dies after drowning in family pool, police say

    Updated:

    PLUM, Pa. - Allegheny County police are responding after a 3-year-old drowned in a family pool on Ridgewood Court in Plum.

    Police said the toddler was reportedly found at the bottom of the pool by a family member.

    She was transported to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

    No other information was immediately available.

    You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive breaking news alerts. CLICK HERE to find out how.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories