PLUM, Pa. - Allegheny County police are responding after a 3-year-old drowned in a family pool on Ridgewood Court in Plum.
Police said the toddler was reportedly found at the bottom of the pool by a family member.
She was transported to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
No other information was immediately available.
